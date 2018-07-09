Busy months ahead for SW Fermanagh members

County Fermanagh Groups have a very busy few months ahead starting off with a Tractor Run on Saturday 28th July at 2pm from Enniskillen mart to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

This event will include a barbeque afterwards.

Modern and vintage tractors are all welcome to attend and we encourage members and non-members to enter and support such a worthy cause.

See poster for details.

An invitation is opened to all UFU members and NFU Mutual customers to visit our office at the Fermanagh County Show on the 7th and 8th of August.

Refreshments will be provided and members will get a chance to speak to the Presidential team including our own David Brown, UFU Deputy President.

Members are invited to check out our new exhibition trailer and learn about the new UFU Training Division. Currently four courses are being piloted. UFU members save up to 20% when they book a course through the UFU training division. Upcoming courses in Fermanagh include Boom Sprayer course - 29th & 30th August & 3rd September 2018 and Rodent Control - 28th August 2018.

To book your space go to https://www.ufuni.org/events/ufu-training-division-training.

SW Fermanagh Group has just finalised details for its annual study tour.

This year the group are planning to go to Poznan, Poland, and will visit several farms and attend Agro Show. This is advertised as one of the most important events in the field of agricultural technology and one of the largest international agricultural exhibitions in Europe. The trip is priced at £660 per person. In order for the trip to go ahead a minimum of 35 people is required. Booking will strictly be on a first come, first served basis.

Contact the group office this week on 028 6632 6622 to register your interest.