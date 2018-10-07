Busy time for North Antrim members

On Saturday 8th September 2018 the Ballymoney Group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union had the privilege of hosting the UFU County Antrim Centenary Dinner which was held in the prestigious surroundings of the Galgorm Resort & Spa in Ballymena.

This was especially significant as this year the UFU are celebrating 100 years in existence.

In recognition of this landmark celebration the UFU have nominated NI Air Ambulance as their chosen charity. The County Chairman Mr Damian McCloskey welcomed all guests before handing over to Breige Mulholland, spokesperson for NI Air Ambulance who gave a presentation on the role of the organisation and how vitally important this service is to Northern Ireland as a whole. After a very enjoyable dinner Mr Daniel McAlister took to the floor to auction off a number of gifts which were donated. We wish to thank all guests for their generous donations on the night which at present has seen over £9000 raised for this worthy cause. We wish to extend a special thanks to our sponsors on their exceptional contribution towards this excellent event.

We are pleased to announce that Vivien McMaster has joined the Ballymoney team as our new Financial Advisor. Vivien is a native of Ballymoney and comes to NFU with over 30 years experience in the financial services industry. She spent the majority of her career with Nationwide Building Society where she performed various roles including Mortgage Adviser and Financial Planner.

Vivien has vast knowledge of financial products gained from providing advice to clients on most aspects of financial planning including Personal and Family Protection, Savings and Investment, Inheritance Tax Planning and Pension advice.

In her previous roles Vivien has built a reputation for providing quality tailored advice with excellent customer service. Vivien cares passionately about the advice and service she gives to her clients and aspires to provide the same high quality advice and customer service to NFU clients both on an individual and commercial basis.

On Thursday 27th September 2018 a group of farmers travelled to the beef enterprise unit belonging Eric Reid. Eric provided a background into his working career and how he has developed this into the daily operation of his own farming and commercial businesses. After an informative presentation we enjoyed lunch in the Scullery Armagh before moving on to complete a tour of Tayto Park were we toured the factory operations in seeing how the world famous Tayto Crisps are made.