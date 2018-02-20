Cereal competition prize winners in NE Derry

The NE Derry group ended its year with an annual general meeting which was hosted by Wesley Aston, UFU Chief Executive.

Mr Aston spoke on the topic of Brexit and held a question and answer session.

Prizes for the cereal competition were also distributed and the group would like to thank the sponsors: Charles Acheson, Alec Irwin and Keith Rosborough (KW Agri).

The winners were as follows:

Winter Barley: 1st, Mark McCollum; 2nd, John Currie; 3rd, Charles Acheson.

Spring Barley: 1st, Chris Smith; 2nd, Mark McCollum; 3rd, Charles Acheson.

Wheat: 1st, Russell Boyce; 2nd, Mark McCollum; 3rd, Richard Dempsey.

Oats: 1st, David Curry; 2nd, Richard Thompson.

The silage competition took place in November and was won by Norman McCollum in the dairy category and David Aiken in the beef category.

The group would like to thank the sponsors, Thompsons Feeds for their support in this competition.