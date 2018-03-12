Co Down farmer addresses North Fermanagh Group

The February meeting recently completed the winter programme for the Fermanagh Groups.

This was taken by Co. Down suckler cow farmer, John Milligan, who has been a participant in what is now the Better Farm beef challenge NI programme, for over six years. He operates a 90 cow suckler to beef herd along with 40-50 dairy calf to beef and 300 ewes.

In 2017, 89.3 hectares was farmed and John’s gross margin per hectare increased to over £1315/ha, up from £509/ha at the commencement of the programme in 2010.

John explained the changes he has made to his farm, in his time in the programme, and the benefits they have been to his margins. Local members were impressed by John’s knowledge and farm management.

After being postponed due to the bad weather, the Fermanagh County Committee AGM and elections will take place this Thursday. A new county chair and vice-chair will be elected and nomination for the roles of vice-presidents will be made. All county committee members are requested to attend.

2018 marks 100 years since the establishment of the Ulster Farmers’ Union. As part of our centenary year the UFU has set a goal to raise £100,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. A number of fundraising events will be taking place this year across the country.

Locally, the Co. Fermanagh Groups are planning to hold a tractor run, to be held on Saturday 28 July2018. Keep an eye out for details of this event.

The county committee will meet in the summer to discuss next winter’s programme. If you have any ideas for this please contact the office.

The UFU is changing the way in which they contact members and would like to send members useful information by email. Please send your email address to enniskillen_agency@nfumutual.co.uk. We are also now on Facebook. Please like our page to keep up with regular local information facebook.com/fermanaghufugroups .