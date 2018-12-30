Dates are announced for the UFU winter roadshow

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has announced the dates for its annual January meetings.

“We had a lot of positive feedback about the format of last year’s meetings and we are planning something similar for 2019. Our aim is to keep the meetings as open as possible, ensuring members get to ask questions and generating lots of discussion,” said UFU president, Ivor Ferguson.

The meetings will begin on Monday, January 7, in Enniskillen.

Mr Ferguson said: “We expect Brexit will be a key topic for discussion. There is still quite a lot of uncertainty and we anticipate many farmers will have questions. The roadshows are an opportunity to hear members’ views, and for them to put questions directly to myself and the rest of the leadership team.”

The dates and venues for the 2019 UFU Winter Road Shows are as follows:

County Fermanagh, Monday 7 January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, 8pm.

County Armagh, Wednesday 9 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh, 8pm.

County Tyrone, Monday 14 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm.

County Antrim, Wednesday 16 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm.

County Derry/Londonderry, Monday 21 January, the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, 8pm.

County Down, Wednesday 23 January, Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch, 8pm.

Visit www.ufuni.org/events for more information about the UFU winter roadshows.