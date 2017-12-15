The Efficient Lamb Production Conference was held on 29th November at CAFRE, Greenmount campus.

The aim of the conference was to help farmers’ future proof their sheep farms and help make them more efficient.

Representatives from the organising committee: Victor Chestnutt, UFU, Eric Long, CAFRE, Edward Adamson, NSA, Ian Stevenson, LMC, Gerard McGivern, LMC, and Jason Barley, AFBI

The event, which was sold out weeks in advance was attended by over 250 people. UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt gave the opening address. A number of presentations were delivered by experts in the industry. Topics included genomic opportunities in sheep, labour efficiency and sheep EID technology, Gira sheep meat, detecting OPA, efficient lowland sheep production and sustainable farming in the upland areas.

To read the presentations in full visit the UFU website www.ufuni.org