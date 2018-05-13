Fermanagh members enjoy anniversary celebrations

County Fermanagh members have sent their congratulations to Ivor Ferguson on becoming the UFU President.

Members were also delighted that Fermanagh member David Brown has been elected UFU Deputy President. David, a beef and sheep farmer from Florencecourt, has always been a very keen and active UFU member within the county and further afield.

UFU President Ivor Ferguson pictured with Albert McClelland, South East Fermanagh Group Manager, and Derek Lough, UFU Membership Director.

David had his first Fermanagh meeting in the UFU Group office on Friday, May 3, where he and other members hosted Bernadette Roberts, Political & Economic Officer from the USA Consulate.

The main topics discussed were Brexit, the border, trade deals, labour, live exports, commodity prices, recent weather, TB, flooding, broadband and mobile phone coverage.

UFU’s Centenary celebrations continued during the May Day bank holiday weekend in the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum. Members were treated to a number of demonstrations, games, horse and cart rides and craft activities amongst other fun activities.

The group would like to thank Malachy Dolan and his family, Garrison, for his display over the weekend.

Donations on the day go to the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, who were present on the day with their helicopter.

The next event is the five peaks in one day challenge on Monday, June 4. Check out www.ufuni.org for more details of events.

UFU have officially launched a training division to include four courses – PA1 Safe use of pesticides, PA2 Boom sprayer, PA6 Hand held applicator and rodent control. These courses will be delivered in six locations, one being Enniskillen UFU office. These courses will be available to book online after the launch at the Balmoral show.

Fermanagh UFU members are welcome to call into the UFU/NFU Mutual facilities at the Balmoral Show. Tickets are available in the local Enniskillen office at a discounted price.

Open Farm Weekend 16th – 17th June, 2018 – Dolan’s Farm, Garrison feature. See leaflets in local group offices for other venues or go on line www.openfarmweekend.com

The next meeting for the Group Committee is organised for Thursday, July 19, at noon in the Group Office, to plan for the next Winter Programme.