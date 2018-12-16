Festive fun at Lagan Group

The Lagan Group was delighted to have a stand at the recent Johnston Gilpin & Co showcase event at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

With Johnston Gilpin celebrating their 50th anniversary and John Deere their 100th, this excellent display of John Deere machinery, old and new, was extremely well attended and the UFU staff were busy meeting lots of members from our own group and many from further afield over the two days.

The group recently held its Christmas meal at the Tannery, Moira. At the beginning of the evening Kerry Anderson, of Air Ambulance NI, spoke to the group, giving them a brief background on the charity as well thanking the group for its fundraising efforts over the past year. The members enjoyed a fantastic meal and great company together.

The group now takes a break from the winter programme before recommencing on 14th January. At this meeting the members will hear from Gary Best, of Best Property Services, on NI Land Values and Jim Thompson will also be speaking on dairy farming in America having moved from Northern Ireland to farm in Wisconsin, USA.

The Lagan Group would like to wish all the UFU members a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.