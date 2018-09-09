Free UFU Student Membership

The Ulster Farmers’ Union membership team has been in CAFRE Greenmount this week offering free membership to students aged 16-25 who are studying an agri-related subject in either further or higher education.

Valid until graduation, the UFU free student membership allows students access to some of the privileges of full UFU membership, such as affinity deals with P&O Ferries, Travel Solutions and Membership Plus along with the weekly UFU policy bulletin and opportunity to attend group meetings.

For further information on student membership or to sign up, contact the UFU membership department on 028 9037 0222.