Full menu of events for the members in Mid Antrim

The Mid Antrim winter programme started on October 11 with a very enjoyable evening at Wilsons of Rathkenny.

The group were given power point presentation on the history of the business and then followed a guided tour of the facilities before the evening finished off with a very much appreciated supper.

Mid Antrim members enjoyed their breakfast meeting at Toast, Cullybackey

A farming breakfast was held at Toast in Cullbackey on Tuesday, November 14, and as well as enjoying a hearty breakfast, the members had an interesting discussion with Farming Life’s Richard Halleron on the future of Northern Ireland farming, looking particularly at the opportunities and threats posed by farming in a world market.

Once again the group would like to thank sponsors Bank of Ireland and the staff at Toast for an enjoyable breakfast.

Back in the summer Mid Antrim group held its Winter Barley competition and the winner was Thomas Marshall, of Hillstown Road, Portglenone. The group would like to thank judges Moore Wallace and James Campbell.

In November the group held its silage competition which was judged by William Witherow of Thompsons. The winner of the big bale silage was Martin King and second place Carl Reid. The winner of the beef silo was Alistair Dale and second place was Billy Graham and the winner of the dairy silo was Wallace Gregg and second place was Ian Maybin.

The group wishes Alistair and Wallace all the best in the national competition.

Looking ahead, on December 12 at the next meeting the speaker is Paul Penny, who will be discussing electricity safety, renewable and efficiency. The host will be Victor Turtle of Drumrammer Farm and start time is 2pm.

In the New Year the President’s Area Meeting will be held on Monday, January 15, 2018. A Brexit discussion will be on Tuesday, February 13, Ulster rugby match on weekend beginning 6th February and the group finishes its winter programme with a day trip on 13th March to John and Will Beacon’s dairy farm and Charles Crawford’s beef farm.

As we approach December the group would like to wish all members a Happy Christmas and a prosperous new year.

All members are reminded to call into the office at Unit 23 The Courtyard, Galgorm Castle Estate to collect your 2017 UFU Diary, wall planner and to purchase a UFU Charity Century Calendar as a Christmas present (£10).