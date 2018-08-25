Fun night and steak barbecue planned

South Tyrone UFU Members are reminded that the Family Fun Night & Steak Barbecue will be held on 31 August 2018 at Caledon Estate, Caledon.

Music will be by Wee Tom. There will be bouncy castles and face painting for the younger people.

The BBQ is a ticket only event and tickets can be purchased from the South Tyrone UFU office in Dungannon 02887725973.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults and children are free. Proceeds from the evening will also be going to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance. Organisers look forward to seeing you all there.