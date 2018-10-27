Groups launch Co Tyrone Centenary dinner

Local members of the Ulster Farmers’ Union have organised a special County Tyrone Centenary Dinner to mark the leading farm organisation’s 100th anniversary.

The special event will take place in the Silverbirch Hotel on Friday, November 2, and will bring together members from right across the county as well as a number of the Union’s leading officials.

Co Tyrone chairman Ray Elkin has worked hard to organise a local event to mark the UFU’s centenary and has encouraged members to show their support in recognition of the milestone anniversary.

Principal sponsor is Johnny Windscreens and company director Johnny McFarland is delighted to be associated with this very special occasion.

He said: “I’m delighted to be able to support the UFU in Tyrone on their very special year and I’m looking forward to celebrating with them on November 2.”

Other main sponsors include Linden Foods, Foyle Food Group and the Silverbirch Hotel while a number of other sponsors have contributed generous donations.

All proceeds raised on the night will go towards the UFU’s designated centenary charity, Air Ambulance NI – a service which has been availed of locally in recent days.

The evening will begin with a drinks reception at 7pm with live harp music and, following dinner, music will be supplied by Addiction.

Tickets priced at £30 are available for all group offices in Omagh, Strabane, Cookstown and Dungannon.