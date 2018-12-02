Guy Smith announced as keynote speaker for 2019 Arable Conference

Guy Smith, NFU Deputy President has been announced as the keynote speaker for the 2019 Arable Conference.

Guy farms a mixed and diversified family farm in north-east Essex. He served for eight years on NFU Council as the Essex delegate. Other NFU positions include four years as a member of the Governance Board and six years as Chair of the NFU Communications Group.

In the past Guy has served on the boards of FACE (Farming and Countryside Education), HGCA (Home Grown Cereals Authority) and Landskills New Entrants Committee. He is a founder of the Essex Schools Food and Farming Day. Guy is a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society and recipient of an Honorary Doctorate for services to Agriculture from Essex University.

The upcoming Arable Conference will be held at Greenmount Campus, CAFRE on Tuesday 15th January 2019.