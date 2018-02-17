Iszuzu Affinity Deal

UFU Membership Director Derek Lough braved incoming snow at UFU Belfast to take a first look at the all new 2018 model Arctic Trucks AT35 from Isuzu on its UK premiere in Northern Ireland.

Based on the UK farmers’ favourite pick-up, the Isuzu D-Max, the Arctic AT35 has a seriously lifted body, modified Fox suspension, and runs huge 35” rims, wide Rotiva tyres and extended wheel arches.

If you’re looking for big, with attitude, on the farm – the Arctic AT35 ticks all the boxes.

The AT35 qualifies as a commercial vehicle for tax and VAT purposes, and crucially comes in well below the body weight limits that restrict many of its less capable pick-up rivals to just 50mph on A roads.

Thanks to an exceptionally efficient turbo diesel engine there is no need for AdBlue. Industry experts “What Van” have awarded the Isuzu D-Max its prestigious 2018 Pick-Up of the Year trophy, and it enjoys Isuzu’s class-leading 3.5 tonne towing and 5 year/125,000 mile warranty backed by a 5 year Euro Assist roadside recovery package – hugely beneficial for farmers travelling South on business.

“We’re delighted to have the Arctic AT35 available to UFU Members on our Affinity programme,” said Derek.

“The full Isuzu range is on the Member scheme, in fact the Isuzu D-Max was our most requested pick-up model on the Affinity programme last year. Our members like negotiating their own hard deal, then they get a further 3% off up front paid for by Isuzu – it’s real added value, and only available from UFU membership.”

You can view the full Isuzu range on the members’ section of the website, when you’re ready to purchase. Call UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222 for your Affinity voucher.

For a brochure on any model in the Isuzu range call 08446 626619.