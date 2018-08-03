It’s show time for the members of South Tyrone UFU Group

The annual South Tyrone UFU cereal competition was held earlier in the summer.

The group would like to thank the judges David Bleakney and Jonathan Donaldson, from Burkes of Cornascriebe, for giving up their time to judge each of the competitions and to all members who entered.

The winner of the winter barley and spring barley competitions was Jeremy Skelton, Benburb. Darren Reid, Eglish won the winter wheat, with Caledon Estates winning the oats competition.

The Group once again attended Clogher Valley Show with much welcomed refreshments served to members from near and far.

Congratulations to Hazel McElmurry, Pomeroy who won the M&S Food Hamper. Donations for refreshments were taken for NI Air Ambulance. A total of £439.47 was raided. It was an enjoyable and busy day.

Members are reminded that the South Tyrone UFU Family Fun Night & Steak Barbecue will be held on 31 August 2018 at Caledon Estates, Caledon. Music will be by Wee Tom. There will be bouncy castles and face painting for the younger people.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults and children are free. Proceeds from the evening will also be going to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Myself and Alison Donaldson recently presented Honorary UFU member Mr George Doupe, from Caledon, with a new UFU lapel badge. The South Tyrone group commissioned the badges to raise funds for NI Air Ambulance. If you would like to purchase a badge, please call and get one at the group office.

If you have queries about UFU membership or details about the Family Fun Night & Steak Barbecue, contact the South Tyrone UFU office on 028 877 25973.