Ivan bids farewell to the UFU after 30 years’ service

At the beginning of June this year, Ivan Tierney retired after 30 years with the UFU. He will be sadly missed after such a long distinguished and dedicated career and we wish him all the best in his retirement.

Time has flown by and another year of winter meetings is nearly upon us. Our first event is a trip to the National Ploughing match in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, on September 18 and 19. We have a full coach going and are looking forward to a stimulating two days.

The Country Players in Cullybackey College, in conjunction with Mid Antrim UFU, have organised a play called ‘Pull the other one’. The date for your diary is Saturday, September 29. Tickets are available in the West and Mid Antrim UFU offices.

Another different and exciting event is the formation of a Farmers’ choir. They say singing is good for your health. We would invite any UFU members or any member of their family to come and join us. After a number of choir practises, starting on October 2, we will have a 100th UFU Anniversary Christmas Celebration with the Farmers’ Choir with other guest artists on Tuesday, December 11 at 8pm in the Ross Park Hotel.

Our own major UFU charity fundraising event for the N.I. Air Ambulance will be a ‘Celebrity Cook Off’ with celebrity chef Jenny Bristow and our special celebrity guests Sir A P McCoy OBE and UFU’s own Victor Chestnutt on Thursday, October 25 at 8pm in the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim. Tickets can be obtained from the office on 028 7965 0644 or Mid Antrim office on 028 2565 2773. Book early to reserve your seat. This should be a good night’s entertainment.

Other events that have been planned. The annual breakfast, sponsored by the Bank of Ireland, will be on Tuesday, November 13, at 9.30am in Toast Coffee shop, Cullybackey. The speaker will be Victor Chestnutt, UFU deputy president. Members will attend an Ulster Rugby Match on December 1 and a day trip on March 13 visiting Derryduff Farms Ltd, Mr Wesley Semple’s dairy farm and Francis Connon’s beef farm.

As you can see we have a busy year ahead and we would encourage our members to attend and support as many of these events as possible.