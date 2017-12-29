Lagan members enjoy visit to Johnston Gilpin

The Lagan Group commenced their 2017/18 Winter Programme with a visit to Johnston Gilpin & Co, Lisburn.

Johnston Gilpin’s Managing Director Randall McConnell gave the members an overview of the company’s history before introducing the speaker Will McKnight, Territory Manager, John Deere UK.

Lagan Group members pictured during their visit to Johnston Gilpin & Co

Will presented a comprehensive history of John Deere along with a look into their future plans and how technology is going to play an increasingly important role in the agriculture industry. After a fantastic lunch provided by the team at Johnston Gilpin, the members had an opportunity to look around some of their new John Deere stock and there was plenty of time for Will and Randall to answer questions.

Congratulations to the winners of the recent Lagan Group silage competition. Reggie & Beattie Lilburn won the dairy competition with the beef competition being won by Alistair Smith.

Congratulations also to the Lagan Group’s H Simpson & Sons who won the national Spring Barley competition. Harry Simpson collected the award on behalf of the business at the annual awards dinner in the Rosspark Hotel.

The members also had their first Group Christmas meal at the Tannery, Moira. This was the first time the Group has held such an event and it was thoroughly enjoyed by all those in attendance.

After the meal the members enjoyed a short talk from Victoria Ross on her experiences on a Young Farmers exchange trip to Colorado, USA.

The group would like to wish all members and those from all the other UFU Groups a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018.