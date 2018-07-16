Limavady farmer wins UFU Winter Barley Competition

The Ulster Farmers’ Union, along with Winter Barley competition sponsors Mortons and Bayer Crop Science, is pleased to announce that Boyd Kane, of the UFU North West Derry Group, has been awarded first place in the 2018 UFU Winter Barley Cereal Competition.

Second place this year was awarded to Jonny Hamilton, from South Londonderry, and scooping up a respectable third place was Morris Peden, from Ballymoney.

Commenting on winning this year’s competition, Mr Kane said: “I am delighted to have won the UFU Winter Barley Competition. When I was sowing the crop in mid-October the wet conditions we were experiencing made sowing and growing conditions more difficult, however I am pleased that the ‘Tower’ variety has done well, and with the recent spell of good weather it is going to allow harvest to take place in the next few weeks.

Speaking on behalf of the judges Jonathan Hawthorne from Mortons, said: “We would like to congratulate all those who made it to the final on the high quality of the crops produced this year. The standard was exceptional this year and all the crops were a credit to the growers involved, especially the winning fields. Judging this year’s entries was no easy task, with over 400 miles covered and over a dozen fields judged.”

UFU deputy president David Brown said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all finalists, and thank all those who entered this year’s competition. The UFU Cereals Competition recognises the talent of cereal growers in Northern Ireland and there is still time for cereal growers to enter the Oats, Winter Wheat, and Spring Barley cereal competition categories for the cereal competition. If you wish to enter please contact your group manager for details of your local group competition deadline.”

The awards for the Winter Barley, Oats, Winter Wheat and Spring Barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2018 UFU and sponsors Cereals Competition Awards and lunch planned for later this year.