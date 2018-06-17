Members enjoy a packed programme

It has been a busy spring season for UFU members in South Antrim, with a packed programme of events.

In February, the group was delighted to have Mr Trevor Lockhart as guest speaker to our monthly meeting.

UFU South Antrim members enjoying their visit to Bushmills in March 2018

Trevor provided an insight into the daily operations of Fane Valley.

Lindsay Easson from Rural Support also attended and gave members an opportunity to hear of the services provided by Rural Support.

If anyone wishes to contact Rural Support, they have a free helpline 08001381678. All who attended will agree that this was a very worthwhile evening.

In March, members journeyed to the North Coast for the annual day trip. Our first destination was to Dundarave Estate, Bushmills. We had a guided tour of the estate and members enjoyed looking around the pedigree Beef Shorthorn herd, Sheep accommodation, estate house and gardens. Lunch was provided locally before moving on to our second farm visit. Our host for the afternoon was UFU’s Deputy President Mr Victor Chestnutt.

Victor farms along with his family outside Bushmills and provided members with a tour of his dairy, beef and sheep enterprises. The day trip was a great success for all members, and we intend to run another trip in 2019.

The committee will soon be meeting with group managers in South Antrim to plan the forthcoming winter programme.

If there are any issues which you would like to have addressed within the winter programme, please contact the office or give your thoughts to your local commodity representatives.

Members should also bear in mind that the Technical officer service is available. Cheryl Herdman is our technical officer. Cheryl is able to assist members with all sorts of queries from nitrates queries to rights of way. If anyone needs assistance on such matters, please contact the office.

The team in the Crumlin office would like to take this opportunity to encourage as many members as possible to call in and visit us in the marquee at Antrim show. We will be providing refreshments in return for donations towards NI Air Ambulance.

If you have any questions about any UFU membership services, please do not hesitate to contact Gyles, Zara or David in the Crumlin office.

If you would like to keep up to date with our activities, please follow us on our Facebook site – www.facebook.com/ufusouthantrim