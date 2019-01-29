Mid Tyrone reflect on 2018

Mid Tyrone UFU were delighted to be able to present a cheque of £4,690 to Air Ambulance NI as part of the UFU centenary celebrations in 2018. This was in addition to the £4,000 raised at the County Tyrone UFU dinner in November.

The money was raised throughout the year with various events including a barbecue, table quiz and draw.

This money could not have been raised without the support of the members and local community. The group committee would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported them to raise this fantastic sum of money for such a worthy cause.

The next meeting is a trip to the Norbrook Laboratories on Wednesday, February 20. Norbrook was established in 1969, in Newry, by the late Lord Ballyedmond. It is one of the largest, family owned, veterinary pharmaceutical companies in the world. Members will be leaving the group office at 10.30am. Anyone interested in going on this trip should contact the office on 028 8224 3057 for more details.

The 2019 Silage competition was judged last week by new sponsors United Feeds. Thanks go to everyone who entered and congratulations to the group winners. Dairy – Adrian McFarland; Beef – Robert Cummings; Bale – Robin Clements and Newcomer – Adam Smyth. Thanks to the judge, Andrew Fyffe for his time and efforts.

Robert Cummings has been the winner of the Mid Tyrone Beef Silage section for a number of continuous years. Robert and son, David, said the key to making good quality silage is purchasing a good quality grass seed to begin with. Looking after the ground, choosing when to cut and letting it lie for between 24-48 hours before lifting. Ideally they try to roll the pit whilst buck racking and they spend quite a bit of time sealing the pit and in recent years have found using the cling seal beneficial.

The group would like to wish Robert and the other section winners all the best on the Northern Ireland finals.