NE Armagh UFU Group kicks off winter events

The North-East Armagh group would like to congratulate Group Manager Jacqui Laverty on the birth of Farrah. Jacqui and Farrah are keeping well and we look forward to Jacqui returning to work in January.

During the summer months, the Group Committee put together a varied programme of events for the Winter Programme.

The first meeting of the programme took place on Monday 8th October last. Under the Farm Family Key Skills programme, CAFRE in conjunction with NFU Mutual delivered a First Aid Awareness workshop.

This was held in the Group Office where we had a maximum attendance. This event proved valuable to the attendees and each participant received a free first aid box to take home with them.

The next event on our calendar is the Group’s annual day away which is to be held on Thursday, 15th November.

We will be leaving at 9.00am to travel to Hickeys Home Farm, which is located on the outskirts of Ardee, County Louth. Hickeys Home Farm is a family owned business with three generations of family involved in the day to day running of the farm. They are growers of quality potatoes, vegetables, cereals and beef for the Irish market. There is also a farm shop on site.

We then plan to stop for lunch at the Headford Arms Hotel in Kells before embarking on the impressive farming enterprise of Ryanair CEO, Michael O’Leary. Gigginstown House in Co Westmeath has around 1,000 acres, which farms cattle and horses. As spaces are limited, please contact the office as soon as possible to secure your space.

Wednesday, 9th January 2019 at 8.00pm will see the UFU Presidents Road Show at Armagh City Hotel and Friday 18th January 2019 at 8.00pm will be the County Armagh Annual Dinner Dance to be held at Canal Court Hotel, Newry.

On Monday, 11th February 2019 at 8.00pm we plan to head for a tour of NC Engineering Factory, Hamiltonsbawn followed by an informative talk on safe practices when working with future developments for spreading slurry.

The Group Office staff have also been extremely busy promoting and collecting for the Ulster Farmers’ Union charity Northern Ireland Air Ambulance. They held an ‘Afternoon Tea Party’ which was extremely well supported by members and their families.

Group Manager, Lawson Burnett, then took on the Ulster Farmers’ Union five peaks challenge in June and survived to tell the tale!

The Group members have been very supportive of these events and the Office have collected over £2,600 for this very worthwhile charity.