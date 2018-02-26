New office opened in Larne

The Larne NFU Mutual and Ulster Farmers’ Union office has recently moved into prestigious new premises on the corner of Agnew and Main Street.

To celebrate the opening of the new office, UFU members, customers, staff and friends were present at the official opening on Thursday 1st February 2018, which was performed by UFU President Barclay Bell and Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Councillor Paul Reid.

The new office has already seen an increase in customer numbers visiting.

NFU Mutual has recently merged the Larne and Ballyclare offices into one agency which is managed by agents Ian Kernohan, Joyce McConnell, Richard Lee and Laura Evans. The merger has allowed the business to become more efficient, enhance skills and knowledge of staff and to provide a first class personal, local service to all customers.

Combined with an award winning range of general insurance products including car, farm, tractor, house, tradesmen, equine and business insurance to name but a few, as well as a comprehensive range of Investment and Pension products and Risk Management services.

Mr Barclay Bell UFU president commented: “It is a great pleasure to be asked to come and officially open the new office in Larne. East Antrim has some of the best farmers in the province who are very efficient, technologically advanced and are producing first class farm produce in a safe, environmentally friendly and sustainable way. The Larne UFU Group have been well served in the past and the new office and Group Managers will certainly enhance this service going forward while working in partnership with NFU Mutual.

“The Ulster Farmers’ Union is celebrating its centenary year this year and since its constitution in 1918, the UFU has represented the interests of every sector of farming in Northern Ireland and its democratic structure has stood the test of time and thanks must go to all the loyal UFU members in Larne, who have supported the Union throughout this period.”

Mid & East Antrim Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid remarked: “The NFU Mutual and the Ulster Farmers’ Union have had a presence in Larne and the surrounding area for many years and it is fantastic to see their ongoing commitment to the area and its people by investing in these new premises and for providing a first class service to help and support farmers and rural dwellers.”

If you wish to learn more about the Ulster Farmers’ Union, any of its centenary events or wish to obtain a quotation for an insurance policy, then either call into the new offices or telephone 028 2827 2728 and speak to a member of staff.