New venue is a great boost for Saintfield District Show

Saintfield’s 73rd District Show was held on July 21 at the new venue of Glenbrook Farm by kind permission of the Lawson Family. It was an enjoyable day out for all the family in a stunning location.

At the end of June the North Down Group bid farewell to one of the group managers, Keith Emerson, who after seven years in the group moved on to new employment. Everyone wishes Keith all the best for the future.

The winter programme for 2018-19 is underway with the first meeting reviewing the legislation around agricultural vehicles on the road. It was a very informative meeting held by Trevor Ringland from Macaulay & Ritchie Solicitors.

The group is looking forward to its next meeting in La Mon Hotel on November 6 at 8pm when Joe McDonald, Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs NI of ASDA and former employee of UFU, will give an overview of the supply chain from a retailer’s prospective.

Further meetings include ‘The Latest Farming News’ with David Wright from the Irish Farmers Journal; ‘Dealing with Financial Uncertainty’ with Ian McCluggage, from CAFRE; and David Simpson, from NFU Mutual.

As always we appreciate our members’ support of the group and would encourage those who don’t regularly attend meetings to come along.