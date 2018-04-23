North Antrim to mark UFU centenary at Galgorm

In the autumn of 2018 the North Antrim Group of the UFU has the privilege of hosting the County Antrim Dinner Dance. Plans are at an advanced stage to ensure an exciting evening to celebrate the UFU’s Centenary year.

Judith Pyper, the new office manager, has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure this is truly a memorable occasion and has secured the Galgorm Manor Resort in Ballymena on Saturday, September 8, as the venue.

The night will begin with a Champagne reception at 7.30pm followed by a four course dinner. There will also be a host of varied entertainment in the form of local magician Rod Hogg and music provided by the exquisite local five piece band Picture The Sound.

There will also be an auction to raise funds for the UFU’s nominated charity the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Tickets are priced at £30 per person, so to avoid disappointment order tickets early by contacting any County Antrim Group Office.

Once again the Group will be present with its stand at Ballymoney Show where they will be joined by UFU headquarters staff who will be available to answer members’ queries. Please take the time to call in at the show. Dinner dance tickets will be on sale at the stand.

Group Technical Officer

The group would like to welcome back experienced Senior Technical Officer Mr Robert Cochrane (pictured) after a period of absence. Staff would encourage all members to be aware of the unique and wonderful service which the Technical Officers can provide when dealing with specific issues in relation to members’ farm businesses, such as business penalty appeals, issues with service providers, farm inspections and even planning appeals. Robert can be contacted through our local office on 028 2766 3101.