North Down members enjoy day trip to Co Antrim

North Down UFU members enjoyed a day out on March 6 as part of their Winter Programme.

In the morning members visited the Beef & Sheep Unit at CAFRE, Greenmount. This included a tour of the unit before lunch in the Ramble Inn, Antrim, followed by a visit to McAuley Trailers in Toome.

UFU President Barclay Bell with Prime Minister Theresa May and the Jackson family on their farm near Bangor, County Down.

Last month North Down UFU Members David and Stephen Jackson had Prime Minister Theresa May visit their farm. This provided an opportunity for UFU President Barclay Bell and the UFU Team to discuss agricultural policies post Brexit with the Prime Minister.

There are signs that the weather is improving and hopefully this continues after a long difficult winter for everyone.

Balmoral Show is fast approaching and tickets are now available in the office at discounted rates. Adult £15.50, Senior £11.50, Youth £9, Child £2.

A warm welcome is extended for members to call at the UFU stand for some light refreshments and meet the UFU team. As per last year out go sandwiches, and in comes a celebration of innovation and quality in the industry. The menu has been designed to champion each sector in farming and will be tailored to the time of the day, throughout the event.

Members are asked to forward any suggestions to the office for the forthcoming Winter Programme which will be finalised in early August. Committee members are always keen to hear new ideas and would welcome lots of variety to the programme.

Finally, the group officers look forward to seeing everyone at group meetings commencing October.