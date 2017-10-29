North Down to discuss the Land Mobility Programme

The North Down 2017/18 Winter Programme is underway. Our October meeting had Robert Huey, the Chief Veterinary officer, attend to discuss the ongoing problem of TB on Northern Ireland farms. A very topical subject on the night with many in the room experiencing difficulties on their farms.

The Land Mobility Scheme is creating huge interest in the farming industry at present. The scheme is being headed up by John McCallister.

On Tuesday 7th November 2017 John will provide information and guidance on how the scheme works at our meeting in La Mon House Hotel.

In connection with this, David Simpson (NFU Mutual) will speak on succession planning on farms. The evening will no doubt be of interest to both the young and older members.

For the December meeting our speaker for the evening is Trevor Lockhart, the Chief Executive of Fane Valley. Trevor will discuss the Fane Valley business as well as his views on farming issues and future markets.

For our January meeting we will have Richard Primrose, the NI Agri-adviser for the Bank of Ireland to discuss everything around agri banking. Our Topic for our February meeting is “Combatting Fraud”, with speakers from the Ulster Bank and PSNI.

Our day trip this year will be held on Tuesday 6th March 2018 and will consist of a visit to the Beef & Sheep unit at CAFRE, Greenmount, followed by lunch and then concluding with an afternoon tour of McAuley Trailers, in Toome. Keep the date in the diary. As always numbers will be limited.

We look forward to seeing as many members as possible at our meetings during our Winter Programme. Please feel free to bring along a family member or friend.