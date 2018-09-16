North Tyrone get in gear for busy winter of events

The North Tyrone group committee have been brainstorming all summer and plans are in place for an enjoyable and informative winter programme.

Meetings commence on Monday, October 1, with speakers from Ulster Wool and CAFRE discussing the options to extend feed this winter and the future of wool. The meeting will be held in the Strabane enterprise centre at 8pm. The chairman and committee will be there to extend a warm welcome to all new members and those that haven’t attended meetings before.

This year’s joint meeting with Mid Tyrone group will take place in the Mellon Country Inn on Monday, November 5, at 8pm. The speaker for the night will be David Wright from the Irish Farmers Journal and James McCluggage, the UFU’s policy and technical manager. Topic for the evening is current issues affecting the industry.

As this is the Ulster Farmers’ Union’s centenary year, to celebrate the North Tyrone group committee are hosting an All-Star Mr and Mrs event. This will be hosted by a very special guest and will take place in the Mellon Country Inn on Friday, October 26. Music will be provided by the Mr Men and tickets will soon be available in the group office. All members are encouraged to make a special effort to support as all proceeds will be donated to the Northern Ireland air ambulance.

Group chairman David McElrea would like to thank those members who are taking part and would like to extend the welcome to everyone else on the night, this promises to be a fun and entertaining evening for all those involved.

All new and existing members will be made most welcome to any of the meetings, so if you are a regular attender or haven’t been to a meeting before a warm welcome will be provided.

For further information please do not hesitate to contact Wendy or Lesley in the local office on 028 7188 2542 or email Strabane_agency@nfumututal.co.uk for further information.