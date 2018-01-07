Packed agenda for South Antrim Group members

It has been a busy winter for UFU members in South Antrim, with a packed programme of events.

The October meeting was held in the Ballinderry Inn where members enjoyed a hearty breakfast before having a presentation from Robert Huey, DAERA’s chief veterinary officer, and local DVO Ann Healy. There was a vibrant conversation over many of the animal health issues concerning our members. Thanks to Robert and Ann for meeting with the group.

In November, the group was delighted to join with neighbouring groups in Ballyclare and Larne. The three groups met at Greenmount and had a presentation from Chief Executive, Wesley Aston. This was followed by a presentation on alternative finance options for farmers by an external company. All who attended will agree that this was a very worthwhile event.

In December, members enjoyed a Festive Table Quiz in the Ballymac Hotel. The quiz, popular as ever, attracted a crowd of over 60 locals. Members enjoyed a festive supper and healthy competition made for an excellent evening’s entertainment. Local businesses kindly sponsored the event with all proceeds going towards the NI Air Ambulance.

The UFU President’s Road Show will be coming to County Antrim on Monday, January 15. The venue is the Tullyglass House Hotel and all members are encouraged to attend this meeting.

The next group meeting will take place in St Jude’s Church Hall in Muckamore, Antrim, on Monday, February 12, starting at 7.45pm. The new venue for meetings is directly beside Greenmount Abbey Farm. Mr Trevor Lockhart will be providing an Agribusiness update and Rural Support will also attend the meeting.

Members should also bear in mind that the Technical Officer service is available. Cheryl Herdman is our technical officer and is able to assist members with all sorts of queries from IACs queries to rights of way. If anyone needs assistance on such matters, contact the office.

Members should ensure the group office has their mobile numbers and email addresses so that you can be informed of any other upcoming events. The group is on Facebook so follow us at www.facebook.com/ufusouthantrim

The team in the Crumlin office would like to take this opportunity to encourage as many members as possible to attend our February meeting. Don’t forget the offer of a free body warmer for paying your subscription by Direct Debit. If you have any questions about the upcoming meeting, or any other UFU membership queries, please do not hesitate to contact Gyles, Zara or David in the Crumlin office.