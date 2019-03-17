Plans get underway for 11th World Potato Congress 2021

Representatives of the Northern Ireland Potato Stakeholder Group recently met with members of the Irish Potato Federation who are coordinating the 11th World Potato Congress taking place in Ireland, from May 31 to June 2, 2021.

The Irish Potato Federation competed successfully against stiff international competition, to bring this important international event in Ireland. They did so on behalf of all the industry on the island and have co-opted Angus Wilson to represent Northern Ireland on the organising committee.

The event is held every three years and was last hosted by Peru in 2018. It is expected to attract over 1000 delegates, reflecting the fact that potatoes are one of the top five major global food crops.

Commenting after the meeting UFU deputy president, David Brown said: “The World Potato Congress 2021, provides us with a platform to meet with potato producers, wholesalers, retailers and the food service sector on a global scale. This will allow for our local potato producers to showcase their produce and for other stakeholders to sample the pleasures that our local agri-food industry has to offer.”

The Irish Potato Federation was founded in 1973, originally set up to promote the interests of the wholesale potato trade in Ireland and to promote potato consumption. The mission of the World Potato Congress is to ‘create a value chain network to lead sustainable growth and development.’

Representing Northern Ireland on the World Potato Congress organising committee, Angus Wilson said: “By the Irish Potato Federation hosting the 11th World Potato Congress in Ireland, this creates a value chain network leading sustainable growth and development of the potato industry.

“This is an opportunity for Northern Ireland to bring together members of the public and the farming community to celebrate all aspects of the potato industry and it allows us to show case what we have to offer as part of the Island of Ireland to the many visitors attending the congress from across the world,” Mr Wilson added.