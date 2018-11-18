Plenty of entertainment for Mid Antrim members

The Mid Antrim Group started its winter programme on September 29 with a very enjoyable evening at Cullybackey College being entertained by “The Country Players”.

The group performed the farce “Pull the Other One” with great comical timing and everyone left with a smile on their face and Mullan’s’ ice cream in their bellies, which was kindly donated by United Dairy Farmers.

The night also raised £1,600 for Air Ambulance NI which is the chosen centenary charity of the UFU.

Keeping the smiles going, the October meeting was a Celebrity Cook Off with Jenny Bristow trying to make cooks of reluctant chefs Sir Anthony McCoy and Victor Chestnutt.

Jenny started the evening off by preparing six different dishes, which were kindly added to the evening raffle, then after a short interval the two men did their best to butcher some fine ingredients.

Victor learnt it was best to take the skin off an onion before peeling and he now has more ability than just boiling a kettle to make a Pot Noodle. For a first time cooking, Anthony provided a good main meal which he “colourfully” described. Victor won the dessert round so the overall result was a draw.

A great night was rounded off with £2,700 being raised for Air Ambulance.

A farming breakfast was held at Toast, Cullbackey on Tuesday, November 13. As well as enjoying a hearty breakfast members had interesting discussion with Victor Chestnutt, Deputy President of the UFU, on the future of Northern Ireland farming looking particularly at the opportunities and threats posed by farming in a world market.

Once again the group would like to thank sponsors Bank of Ireland and the staff at Toast for an enjoyable breakfast.

The annual trip to see Ulster Rugby is on Saturday, December 1, kick off is at 3pm. The group will be leaving McCosh’s Car park at 1.30pm. If you want to come along to see Ulster verses Cardiff Blues call 028 25652773 or 028 79650644 to book tickets.

There will be a Christmas treat on December 11 for UFU Groups as Mid Antrim are holding a 100th UFU Anniversary Christmas Celebration in aid of Rural Support. The main draw is a choir made up of members who have been practising since the beginning of October. They will be performing tunes everyone can sing along to and hopefully will send all home in the Christmas Spirit.

In the New Year Mid Antrim have the President’s Area Meeting on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, the AGM & Ulster Bank reference Cyber Crime on Tuesday, February 12, and the winter programme will finish with a day trip on March 13 to the North West.