Prepare for winter and prevent burst pipes, says UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is reminding all farmers this winter to take steps to protect their property and possessions from the damage a burst pipe can create.

UFU President, Barclay Bell said: “Simply take a few minutes to ensure that water pipes in and around farms and in outhouses and barns are protected and well insulated; if not, then take action now and potentially save money, time and the inconvenience of dealing with a burst pipe. If sheds or barns are not being used, make sure the water supply to them is disconnected.”

At the Winter Fair the UFU will have materials on hand that can help farmers prepare for winter. For more information about protecting against frozenyour pipes contact NI Water.