President’s roadshow and farm visit on the agenda for South Antrim in January

It has been a busy winter for UFU members in South Antrim, with a packed programme of events.

The group’s October meeting was held in the Ballinderry Inn where members enjoyed a hearty breakfast before having a presentation from Ulster Bank. There was a vibrant conversation over many risks of fraud concerning our members. The group would like to offer its thanks to Siobhan Lowe for taking the meeting.

In November, the group was delighted to join with neighbouring groups in Ballyclare and Larne. The three groups met at Greenmount and had presentations from Dr John Gilliland and Aileen Lawson on the topic of Ammonia. All who attended will agree that this was a very worthwhile event.

In December, members enjoyed a Festive Table Quiz at the Ballymac Hotel. The quiz, which proved popular as ever, attracted a crowd of over 50 locals. Members enjoyed a festive supper and healthy competition made for an excellent evening’s entertainment. All proceeds on the evening go towards the NI Air Ambulance.

The UFU President’s Road Show will be coming to County Antrim on Wednesday, January 16. The venue is the Tullyglass House Hotel and the group officers would like to encourage all members to attend this meeting.

The group’s Annual Day Trip is planned for Wednesday, January 16, to Glenarm Estate. We will be departing Crumlin at 9.45am and will return by 4.30pm. There will be scones on arrival followed by a tour of the estate house. This will be followed by a farm tour and members will then head for a late lunch before heading back home. Please contact the office to book your place.

The next group meeting will take place in St Jude’s Church Hall in Muckamore, Antrim, on Monday, February 11, starting at 7.45pm sharp. Dr Sam Strain, from AFBI, will be speaking on the subject of Optimising Antibiotic Use in Cattle. The group leaders look forward to seeing everyone there.

Members should also bear in mind that the Technical officer service is available. Cheryl Herdman is our technical officer. Cheryl is able to assist members with all sorts of queries from IACs queries to rights of way. If anyone needs assistance on such matters, please contact the office.

Please ensure that the group office has your mobile numbers and email addresses so that you can be informed of any other upcoming events. The group also has a presence on Facebook which can be followed at www.facebook.com/ufusouthantrim

The team in the Crumlin office would like to take this opportunity to encourage as many members as possible to attend the upcoming February meeting.

Don’t forget the offer of a free body warmer for paying your subscription by Direct Debit. If you have any questions about the upcoming meeting, or any other UFU membership queries, please do not hesitate to contact Gyles, Zara or David in the Crumlin office.