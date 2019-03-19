Prizewinners in North Tyrone

The North Tyrone Group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union have recently completed an action-packed winter programme of events.

The last meeting of the season was a talk by Kieran Donohoe, from Clarendon Agri care, on pest and weed control for your grassland and cereals. This proved to be a very informative and useful meeting for those who attended and was rounded off by supper supplied by Clarendon agri care.

Kieran mentioned the knowledge of local merchants in our area and recommended to always discuss and make a weed control plan for maximum efficiency.

The awards presentation for the 2018 Cereal & Silage Competitions took place and Mr Jim Devaney, from Co Donegal who judged the Winter Barely Competition presented the prizes and congratulated all the winners who produced top quality crops and silage in a very difficult year.

Silage Competition winners:

Beef & Sheep Silage Competition: 1st, Mervyn & Stewart McCombe; 2nd, Leslie Dunn.

Dairy Silage Competition: 1st, David Throne; 2nd, Albert O’Neill.

Alternative Forage Competition: 1st, Ryan Millar; 2nd, Stewart Thompson

Bale competition: 1st, Jack Smyth; 2nd, Maurice Hunter

Newcomer: 1st, Jack Smyth

Best Overall Silage Competition - winner of the Denise Kelso Perpetual Bowl for the Best Overall Silage - David Throne

Winter Barley Competition: 1st, Geoffrey & Andrew Sayers; 2nd, Andrew & John Blair

Winter Wheat Competition: 1st, James & Julie Lowry; 2nd, Eugene McCrossan

Oats Competition: 1st, Mark & Paul Russell; 2nd, Gordon Sayers

Spring Barley Competition: 1st, Leslie Dunn; 2nd, John Scott.

The group would also like to congratulate members who received prizes and recognition at Northern Ireland level, included are as follows:

Silage (alternative forage) 1st Ryan and Albert Millar Sion Mills

Silage (bale) 3rd Jack and Stephen Smyth, Newtownstewart

Cereal (Spring barley) 3rd Leslie and Irene Dunn, Bready

The group committee will be meeting within the next few months to devise the programme of meeting commencing this winter.

If you have any ideas or a speaker you know would be beneficial or a suggestion for a group trip please don’t hesitate to contact the office on 02871882542.