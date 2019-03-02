Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, David Brown, says that the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival 2019 is set to be an extremely successful event and the UFU are delighted to be part of the celebrations.

Mr Brown is encouraging the public to meet potato growers and share in the celebrations while also supporting local produce.

The festival, now in its sixth year is back, bigger and better than ever on Saturday 9 March 2019, running from 10am until 5pm in the grounds of the Causeway Hotel. Set against the backdrop of the world-famous Giant’s Causeway, the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival is a mix of family fun and a celebration of world-renowned potato breeder John Clarke.

The festival provides the opportunity to sample the pleasures of the agri-food industry bringing together members of the public and the farming community to celebrate all aspects of the local potato industry.

The line-up for Festival Day boasts an action packed programme of activities and attractions for all age ranges and there is no admission fee.

The return of Food NI Roadshow with its festival cookery theatre will be compered by NI Food Ambassador Celebrity chef Paula McIntyre MBE, who will be working with other home grown chefs and producers to provide a series of live demonstrations on the day. Cookery demonstrations in the marquee will be taking place from 11am to 4pm with Tony Rodgers from Tony’s Griddle Goods kicking the event off at 11am.

Gary Stewart, Tartine at Distillers Arms, will be demonstrating at 12pm followed by Trudy Brolly, Ocho Tapas Restaurant at 1pm. After lunch special guest and celebrity chef Paula McIntyre MBE taking centre stage at 3pm providing a cookery demonstration.

“From cookery demonstrations to the new appearance of the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will add something different to this year’s event,” said Mr Brown.