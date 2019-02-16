Recruitment for Open Farm Weekend 2019

Recruitment for the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2019 is well underway and the steering group is looking for a whole host of new farmers to help educate the public on the realities of farming and food production. Taking place on 15th and 16th June 2019, the award-winning event aims to involve a wide variety of working farms throughout Northern Ireland.

To date over 100,000 people including children via the schools programme, have visited working farms to hear the story behind our food and gain an understanding of our world-renowned quality farming practices. This is an opportunity for farmers who are keen to showcase their business and build relationships with people from their local community.

Visitors can gain an insight into how our countryside is being shaped and cared for by our farmers, highlighting the current strength of Northern Ireland’s ‘food tourism’ potential.

Farmers that sign up to host will be given training and support in advance and a range of resources to help them get prepared for the public coming onto their land. To register your interest email Wendy Gallagher, BOIOFW Farm contact; causewayfoodie@gmail.com or call 07912 408256/028 9037 0222.