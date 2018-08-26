Rural Support is now launching this year’s Farm Resilience Programme

The Ulster Farmers Union have once again welcomed the launch of Rural Support’s Farm Resilience Programme.

This programme is aimed at dairy, beef and sheep farmers who are not currently practising benchmarking or engaged in a business development programme and are looking at ways to improve their business and make efficiencies.

Support will be provided through one to one on farm mentoring alongside a series of five group workshops to be delivered by professional consultants. The workshops will focus on general business areas such as finance and business planning, making efficiencies and looking at new opportunities; as well as preparing for the future such as succession planning and change management post Brexit.

At the end of the formal part of the programme there are further opportunities for group activities. A number of farmers have just returned from Scotland where they visited several farms gaining invaluable information through farm walks alongside question and answer sessions with the farmer and the agricultural consultancy firm Kite. From this, participants could clearly see the value of diversification according to their environment, landscape and financial situation. The theme of this year’s trip has been suggested as drought and fodder management as the UK has experienced an abnormally hot summer.

The Farm Resilience Programme is funded by the Prince’s Countryside Fund and is completely free to farmers however spaces are limited. If you would like more information on the programme or to book your place, please contact Gillian Reid by emailing gillian@ruralsupport.org.uk or call 02886 760040.