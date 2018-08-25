The UFU would like to remind members that the second tranche of Wider Environmental Farming Scheme is now open for applications.

The scheme is designed to address specific environmental needs, primarily relating to biodiversity and water quality.

To apply to the EFS (Wider), applications must be completed online and submitted before 21 September 2018.

The UFU is aware that inspections are underway for those participants who have claimed for their agreement on the Single Application Form (SAF) in May. Inspectors will visit a number of farm businesses in the coming months to check that work that has been claimed for has been carried out to the standard required. Farmers will be notified if they have been selected for inspection a few days before the actual visit and this will give some time to have other items such as field records brought up to date.

Standards are explained in the EFS Information Sheets, which are available at https://bit.ly/2M7hc3y and if farmers have any queries they should contact DAERA at 0300 200 7842.