Sizzling fun for members of North East Derry Group

The North East Derry Group has a sociable winter programme planned for the 2018-2019 season.

The annual group Steak BBQ is being held on Saturday, August 18, at the site of the old pig factory in Aghadowey. Tickets are £20 for adults and £5 for primary school children. There will be a bouncy castle to entertain children. Please contact the office to book tickets as confirmed numbers are required for catering.

The winter programme kicks off on October 18 at GADDA with Justin McCarthy, Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal. Off the back of last year’s successful night out at Hillstown Farm Shop and Brewery, the group are going here again in November for a steak night and beer tasting. This event has gathered a lot of interest so far and due to limited availability, tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis. Please contact the office to reserve your ticket and make payment.

The meal will be two courses and feature their beer fed shorthorn steaks which are 28 days aged and home produced.

In January the group is having a breakfast meeting at McLaughlin’s Corner, Kilrea, with Barclays Bank Agri Manager, Caroline Doyle and Alan McCann, NFU Mutual Financial Advisor.

The group cereal competition took place in July with the following winners:

Winter Barley: 1st, Mark McCollum, 2nd, Richard Thompson, 3rd, Stephen Clyde.

Spring Barley: 1st, Mark McCollum, 2nd, Charles Acheson, 3rd, David Curry.

Wheat: 1st, Mark McCollum, 2nd, Geoffrey Boyce.

Oats: 1st, Charles Acheson, 2nd, Richard Thompson, 3rd, Mark McCollum.