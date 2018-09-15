Soils, resilience and profitability – open meeting

The UFU’s Environment Committee is hosting a free open meeting for all farmers, and anyone interested, in learning more about farming practices that can improve the environment, while at the same time building resilience into farm businesses and increasing profitability on September 20 at the Glenavon Hotel at 7.30pm.

Speakers at the open meeting include Dr John Bailey, AFBI; Professor Jim McAdam, AFBI; and Dr Réamaí Mathers, Greenpine Consultants/Woodland Trust.

The three speakers will cover the economic benefits of soil testing on farmed grassland and benefits of agroforestry - how it can extend the grazing system and increase profitability.