South Londonderry members do their bit for charity

UFU South Londonderry Group began a busy summer with James, Clare, Genevieve and Dawn participating in the ‘UFU Five Peaks Challenge’ in order to raise money for the Air Ambulance NI.

This involved climbing five peaks through six counties in one day, with an early morning start at Slieve Gullion in County Armagh, moving on to Cuilcagh Boardwalk in County Fermanagh, followed by Sawel in Counties Tyrone and Londonderry, Slemish in County Antrim and finally late in the evening Slieve Croob in County Down.

This feat raised a fantastic sum of £1,600 for the Air Ambulance NI. The group would like to thank everyone for their support of this event and recognise the participants for their strenuous efforts.

The group will be attending the Maghera Show & Country Fayre at 66 Tirkane Road, Maghera with the UFU trailer. Come along and enjoy a cup of tea and a chat.

This year South Londonderry are hosting the County Londonderry Event on Friday, September 21, at Ballyscullion Park, 61 Ballyscullion Road, Bellaghy at 7.30pm. Included in the ticket cost of £25 is a steak, chicken and salads for main course, dessert, tea or coffee, with the entertainment provided by the Hudson Blue band. Headline sponsors are Hutchinsons Feeds, JB Tyres, Stephen Moore Farm Machinery, and Northern Counties Co-operative Enterprises Ltd. All funds raised will go to Air Ambulance NI.

The group would appreciate your support for this event at a fantastic venue. Contact the group office on 028 7963 2127 for your ticket.