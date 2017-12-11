Stacey takes up lead role in South Londonderry group

South Londonderry Group has just recently welcomed a new Senior Group Manager, Stacey Cherry. Stacey comes with eight years of experience gained in the North West Derry Group as a Group Manager.

The group wishes to welcome Stacey and wish her all the best in her new role. Stacey is looking forward to meeting all the members.

This season’s Winter Programme commenced with a very enjoyable trip to the Ards Peninsula. There members visited the Clandeboye Estate, and were given an interesting tour of the dairy farm and the anaerobic digester.

After lunch members then went across to the farm of Will and Gareth Corrie, where they saw the beef production at its most efficient. This was followed by a visit to the farm shop, where gifts were obtained for those back home. A good day was had by all.

In October the theme for the meeting was Succession Planning - there was a presentation by John McCallister, of the Land Mobility Scheme, and Nick Hancock, a financial planning manager with the NFU Mutual.

November saw an interesting joint meeting between the UFU and the local YFCU groups. This was a new idea for the group and it worked extremely well. The well attended event heard the view from the top from Barclay Bell and James Speers, presidents of the UFU and YFCU respectively.

The meeting on Monday, 11th December, will focus on Effective Management of modern farms and will hear from Nigel Young, of the HSBC Bank, and Dennis Torrens of his experiences as a former Assistant Farm Manager in Saudi Arabia. Come along and bring others with you.

If you are not currently a member of the group, and are a farmer in the Mid-Ulster area, why not get involved and contact the group office on 028 7963 2127.