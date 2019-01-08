SW Fermanagh members enjoy Raphoe farm visit

In December SW Fermanagh group members made their way to the farm of Martin, John and Eileen Woods near Raphoe, Co. Donegal.

The Woods’ are already well known to some members, as they have joined the group on their annual study tours for a number of years.

The Woods family grow 90 acres of potatoes and finish 1,400 cattle and 1,200 store lambs every year on 500 acres.

Members were given a tour of a number of the cattle sheds where John and Martin explained their purchasing, rearing, feeding and dosing procedures. With three family members and two full time employees there is a lot going on at this farm.

The 2019 UFU programme will kick off on Monday night at the UFU President’s Roadshow. This will be held in the Killyhevlin Hotel at 8pm. This meeting will be kept as open as possible, ensuring members get to ask questions and generating lots of discussion.

The UFU centenary was marked in Fermanagh at a special centenary dinner in November. This was a very successful event and enjoyed by all who attended. All funds raised on the evening went to the UFU efforts to raise money for Air Ambulance NI.

Judging for the silage competition will take place within the next few weeks. With a large number of entries, the competition will be tight.

Win Travel Solutions ferry crossing to Scotland – Fermanagh UFU members simply pay your membership by 28th February 2019. Diaries and membership plus savings booklets are still available in Enniskillen UFU office.