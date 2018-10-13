Take care when mixing slurry

With the closed period for slurry spreading due to commence on 15 October 2018 at midnight, the UFU and HSENI is urging farmers to take extra care when mixing slurry.

Mixing slurry can be a dangerous job as the gas is released very quickly, and in large quantities, as soon as the mixing starts. Slurry gas contains a mixture of gases, including the extremely poisonous gas, hydrogen sulphide. A low concentration of hydrogen sulphide can affect your sense of smell so you will not know it is there. At higher concentrations, you will rapidly find it harder to breathe and become confused - and at certain concentrations, just one breath can kill.

The UFU would like to remind members to be vigilant and take extra care when mixing slurry. For more information about working safely with slurry contact the HSENI helpline on 0800 0320 121 or visit https://www.hseni.gov.uk/topic/farm-safety.