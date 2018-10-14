A TESCO Lamb farm walk took place by kind permission of Derek Robinson on Friday, 28 September at Killinchy, Newtownards.

Ulster Farmers’ Union representatives present were beef and lamb chairman Sam Chesney and Policy Officer Daryl McLaughlin along with other UFU members.

Tesco’s Beef & Lamb Manager Hannah Donegan led the discussions on the TSFG Lamb Group in conjunction with Linden Foods Supply Chain Manager Keith Williamson and Lamb Procurement Gary Foster.

Following this there was a discussion on anthelmintic resistance and pasture management with Andrew Thompson.

In the afternoon’s session, Derek led the discussion on his mixed farming enterprises and how he combines them into management of a grazing clean pasture system.