Trips, meetings and races to the fore in Lagan Group

The Lagan Group has had another busy year so far, with trips and group meetings continuing to keep members informed of key developments in the agricultural industry.

Back in February, the annual trip took place with a visit to a dairy and beef farm in the Broughshane area, where members enjoyed a tour of each farm. Following a fantastic lunch in The Thatch, the tour continued to family owned, Slemish Tractors, where members were given an insight into how the successful company was established, and how business operates today. Afterwards, members were given an opportunity to view the extensive range of stock.

The local show season continued, with the group enjoying a busy day at the 106th Lurgan Show, at the beginning of June. Members enjoyed refreshments in the sunshine at the stand, as well as an opportunity to speak with Ulster Farmers’ Union representatives, including new Deputy President, David Brown.

As part of the Lagan group’s fundraising efforts for the Ulster Farmers’ Union’s chosen charity, Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, the staff decided to take part in the Coca- Cola Lisburn 10K and Fun Run. After weeks of build- up and training, all those who took part, successfully completed their races. The group would like to take this opportunity to thank members for their continued support and generous donations to this very worthwhile and necessary charity.

The next of the cereals judging will take place in the coming weeks and we would like to remind any members who wish to enter a field into the Winter Wheat, Spring Barley or Oats sections, to contact the group office. Finally, details of the 2018-19 Winter Programme are currently being finalised and we would encourage members to attend, to keep up to date with changes and developments across the industry.