UFU at the Winter Fair

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is looking forward to meeting members at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair on Thursday, Decmeber 14, at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

UFU staff and office bearers will be on hand to speak with members about current agri-issues such as Brexit, TB, BVD and the future of milk pricing in Northern Ireland. Come and talk to us about any issues you may have at stand EK 75 – the UFU/NFU Mutual Stand.

We are also excited to announce our online #LoveDairy campaign which will be launched at the Winter Fair. NI dairy farmers will be taking to social media to show why they are proud of the job they do and the lengths they go to, to produce the high quality, tasty and safe dairy products the public enjoy.

With just ten days left until Christmas you will also be able to buy the UFU 2018 Centenary calendar on the UFU stand. The calendar has been produced to mark the 100th anniversary of the UFU in 2018. The calendars cost £10 and at least £5 from each calendar sold will go towards helping the UFU reach its goal to raise £100,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI). You can also pick up a copy in your local group office, any Fane Valley store or you can order one online through www.ufuni.org.