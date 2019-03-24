UFU celebrates top silage makers

This week the Ulster Farmers’ Union recognised Northern Ireland’s top silage makers of 2018 as the UFU and sponsors United Feeds hosted their Annual Silage Competition awards ceremony in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown.

Adrian and Ryan McFarland of the Mid Tyrone Group (Dairy), Gordonall Farms of the Ards Group (Beef and Sheep), Ryan Millar of the North Tyrone Group (Alternative Forage) and George Robson of the Ballyclare Group (Bale) took top honours in the competition, which saw a record number of entries from farmers.

Dairy N.I. winners: 'Back row (l-r): Judith Hamilton, East Tyrone Group; Gillian Henderson, Andrew Fyffe, United Feeds; Ruth Pollock, Mid Tyrone; Patricia Angus, and Richard Perrin, Ards Group.'Front row (l-r): Ryan & Adrian McFarland (1st place), Ivor Ferguson UFU President, William Henderson (2nd place) and Robert Angus (3rd place).

This year saw the launch of the Bale silage award which increased entry numbers greatly and proved a tight competition.

UFU President Ivor Ferguson said: “The UFU’s annual silage competition has always encouraged excellence and healthy competition among producers and once again the competition entries were to the highest standard.

“Our sponsors, CAFRE, UFU group managers and most importantly the farmers have worked hard on ensuring we had a great competition and I would like to thank them all.”

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors United Feeds Clarence Calderwood said: “We saw some exceptional silage from farmers in each of the categories. At United Feeds we aim to assist farmers in producing better quality silage every year which is why we support the Ulster Farmers’ Union competition.”

Beef/Sheep N.I. winners'Back row (l-r): Clarence Calderwood United Feeds, Joyce McConnell Ballyclare Group, Philip Gault Donard Group, Richard Perrin Ards Group'Front row (l-r): John Martin of Gordonall Farms (1st place winner), Hilary Bell (2nd place winner), Ivor Ferguson UFU President, Roger Bell (2nd place winner) and John Fleming (3rd place winner)

The full list of winners is as follows:

Dairy: 1st, Adrian & Ryan McFarland, Mid Tyrone Group; 2nd, William Henderson, East Tyrone Group; 3rd, J A Angus & Partners, Ards Group.

Beef & Sheep: 1st, Gordonall Farms, Ards Group; 2nd, Roger & Hilary Bell, Ballyclare Group; 3rd, John Fleming, Donard Group.

Alternative Forage: 1st, Ryan Millar, North Tyrone Group; 2nd, John McCollum & Sons, North West Derry Group; 3rd, Robert Macauley, Mid Down Group.

Alternative Forage N.I. winners'Back row (l-r): Lindy & Josie Millar, Lesley Graham North Tyrone Group, Sam Watson United Feeds, Kathryn Taylor North West Derry Group, Sarah McCollum'Front row (l-r): Ryan Millar (1st place winner), Ivor Ferguson UFU President, Marcus McCollum (2nd place winner)

Bale: 1st, George Robson, Ballyclare Group; 2nd, AM & J Crawford, Larne Group; 3rd, Stephen Smyth, North Tyrone Group.