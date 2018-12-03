UFU centenary magazine now available at offices

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is capping off its centenary year with a one-off publication of its historic magazine “The Farmers’ Journal”.

Filled with stories and pictures from members, past presidents, and staff it gives a snapshot of some of the highlights from the last one hundred years.

The 2018 limited edition magazine is a throwback to the UFU’s roots. First published in 1920, “The Farmers’ Journal” was the main way the organisation communicated with members for over 50 years.

The magazine can be purchased in UFU group offices or online at www.ufuhq.com. It costs £5 and all proceeds go towards the UFU’s charity appeal for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.