UFU encourages farmers to attend Farm Family Key Skills Business Training

The UFU is encouraging farmers to attend free sessions on business skills between now and March 2018 at a number of local venues across Northern Ireland.

The Rural Support seminars will provide farmers with information on taxation, reliefs and allowances that may apply to farm businesses.

John McCallister, programme manager of the newly launched Land Mobility Scheme, will be available each night to discuss the challenges of land mobility and succession planning.

Doors open at 7.30 pm with seminars beginning at 8.00pm. December events will be held in the Silver Birch Hotel Omagh on Tuesday 5th, Seagoe Hotel Portadown on Wednesday 6th and Magherabuoy House Hotel, Portrush on Thursday 7th of December. Dates for 2018 have yet to be confirmed.