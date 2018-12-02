UFU members urged to avail of Tracker scheme

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is encouraging members to avail of TRACKER’s latest offer.

They have teamed up with the Rural Crime Partnership where you can save £100 on battery powered TRACKER units for a limited time only.

With theft being a common issue, every measure should be taken to protecting assets and machinery. TRACKER is the market leader in stolen vehicle recovery for over 20 years. After the recent incident in County Antrim involving a £20,000 Hitachi digger being stolen, the digger was fitted with a TRACKER Plant device that allowed the machinery to be tracked.

On ‘Rural Crime Day’ (8 November), two TRACKER recoveries were made in Enniskillen. These case studies not only show how common theft is but the importance of tracking devices.

TRACKER doesn’t only track tractors and plant machinery. It also caters for quads, trailers and horseboxes which happen to be one of the most common rural thefts.

For more information on TRACKER devices email pauline@dfctracker.co.uk or contact Pauline, 07775 773806.